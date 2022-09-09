Shots fired from 2 cars in Pittsburgh’s Strip District

Pittsburgh police are investigating after shots were fired in the Strip District early Friday.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and shots fired call around 12:07 a.m.

Police said they determined the shots came from two cars near the intersection of Liberty Avenue and 16th Street.

A third car that was not involved was hit by bullets.

Police said no victims were found and the investigation is ongoing.

