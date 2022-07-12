Shots fired at 2 Fort Worth apartment complexes leave up to 4 people injured, police say

Two separate shootings early Tuesday morning left up to four people, including one juvenile, injured in Fort Worth.

Local law enforcement first responded to a shots fired call around 1 a.m. in the 8000 block of West Elizabeth Lane.

A caller told police that three people were injured in the shooting, but upon arrival to the scene, responding officers were only able to find one gunshot victim.

“It appears an unknown vehicle drove through the apartment complex lot and shot at the victim and fled the scene,” a spokesperson from the police department said.

The victim was shot in the leg and is expected to survive.

Later Tuesday morning, around 3:30 a.m., police were called to the Burleson Baylor Scott & White Emergency Hospital, where a juvenile arrived suffering from a gunshot wound to the left leg.

The juvenile is 14 years old and was brought to the hospital in a private vehicle by his stepmother, according to a police call log.

The teen told police that he was with a friend at the Park at Sycamore Apartments, at 3801 Sycamore School Road, when he was shot.

Fort Worth police have not made arrests in either shooting. Their investigations remain ongoing.