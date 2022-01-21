Shots fired on I-270; MSP search for suspect

Jan. 21—Maryland State Police are searching for the person who fired shots at a vehicle and injured the driver in an apparent road rage incident that occurred Sunday on Interstate 270 south of Urbana.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white, newer model BMW Crossover, police said in a news release Thursday. Police believe the driver of the Crossover was an African-American female with a front-seat passenger.

The victim's white Kia changed lanes adjacent to the BMW while southbound on I-270 just prior to mile-marker 24 and Doctor Perry Road when shots were fired around 5:40 p.m., according to police. The victim was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The Kia immediately pulled over to the shoulder, and troopers from the Frederick Barrack responded to render aid. An ambulance took the victim to Suburban Hospital to be treated for his injuries. Police did not elaborate on the injuries in the release, but said at least one shot struck the driver's side of the Kia.

Several vehicles passed by, police said, including a tractor trailer that was traveling directly behind the victim when the shots were fired.

Police in the region are searching for the suspect vehicle. Investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division Western Region are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle or the suspect is urged to contact the Maryland State Police at the Frederick Barrack by calling 301-600-4151. Callers may remain anonymous.

— Mary Grace Keller

— Mary Grace Keller