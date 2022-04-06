‘Shots fired’ on I-84 from pickup truck; Idaho State Police arrest Meridian man

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

A Meridian man was arrested Wednesday following multiple reports of gunshots fired from an eastbound pickup truck on Interstate 84, near Twin Falls.

The 34-year-old was arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated assault and felony assault or battery on certain personnel, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. He has been booked into the Jerome County Jail.

Early Wednesday morning, state police began pursuing a suspect after “several citizen reports of shots being fired from a vehicle,” the release said.

When the eastbound vehicle entered Jerome County, a state trooper drove up close to the vehicle and came “under fire,” the release said.

Other agencies also joined the vehicle pursuit, the release said.

At around 3:30 a.m., the pickup truck was stopped on the interstate between Twin Falls and Burley with the aid of spike strips, police said. The vehicle’s driver and a female passenger were taken into custody “without further incident,” and no officers fired their weapons, according to the release.

It is unclear whether any travelers or vehicles were hit by bullets.

The incident is under investigation by a Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office.