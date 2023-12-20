Shots fired in I-95 road rage episode lead to man's arrest in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY − A man accused of shooting at another vehicle in what officials said was a road rage exchange on Interstate 95 was arrested Tuesday night.

Multiple rounds were fired from a white Ford F-250 at a vehicle on northbound I-95 south of Midway Road following what was described as their involvement in a minor traffic accident, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the pickup was arrested around 7 p.m., and in an agency announcement on social media, Sheriff Keith Pearson said, "...The suspect is in custody, and there is no immediate danger to the public.”

Arrest records show Daniel Bukofchan, 31, was charged with fleeing and eluding police with disregard of the safety to persons or property and resisting officers or obstructing without violence. He was jailed on $10,750 bail, according to St. Lucie County Jail records.

A Ford F-250, shown in images from the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, was driven by a man who officials say fired multiple rounds at another vehicle during what was described as a road rage exchange on Interstate 95 on Dec. 19, 2023.

No further details were available Wednesday about the arrest.

A white truck with front-end damage and deflated tires was shown in images shared by the agency near what appeared to be vehicle fluid spilled on a narrow rural road. It was surrounded by deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers who were shown searching the vehicle and having an exchange with who appeared to be Bukofchan propped against a nearby guardrail.

