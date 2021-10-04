DEA agent killed after being shot aboard Amtrak train in Arizona

At least one officer with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration was killed and two other officers from the Tuscon Police Department were injured following a shooting aboard an Amtrak train in Arizona.

Authorities killed one suspect and arrested another, according to Tuscon News.

"TPD along with other law enforcement agencies are working a very active scene near 400 N. Toole Ave. in the downtown area," Tucson Police Department said on Twitter. "Please avoid the area on Toole Ave. between N. 4th Ave & N. 6th Ave. Information is limited at this time, updates to follow."

The shooting aboard the Amtrak train occurred at roughly 8 a.m. in Arizona when two men approached another man, saying they wanted to talk to him. All three got off the train and shots were fired, according to KOLD News 13.

Authorities secured the scene around two hours later. TPD said on Twitter they are working with fellow agencies and medical personnel to confirm the extent of injuries.

The Washington Examiner contacted both TPD and Amtrak for comment, with neither immediately responding.

