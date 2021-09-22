Shots fired at adviser to Ukrainian president in assassination attempt

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jacob Knutson
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A top aide for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was shot at Tuesday while riding in a vehicle outside of Kyiv in what authorities described as an assassination attempt, according to the New York Times.

Why it matters: The adviser, Serhiy Shefir, survived the attack but his driver was wounded and hospitalized. It came while Zelenskyy was out of the country in New York for the United Nations General Assembly meeting.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

What they're saying: Mykhailo Podolyak, another aide to Zelenskyy, told Reuters that the attack may have been motivated by Zelenskyy's promise to crack down on Ukrainian oligarchs.

  • "This open, deliberate and extremely violent assault with automatic weapons cannot be qualified any differently than as an attempted killing of a key team member," Podolyak said.

The big picture: The Ukrainian parliament is set to debate a presidential law that would define who is an oligarch and would reduce their influence over politics and certain economic policies, like privatizations.

  • Zelenskyy said he would denounce Russia’s military intervention in eastern Ukraine during his speech at the UN, according to the Times.

Go deeper: U.S. condemns Russia's election crackdown as Putin's party wins big majority

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK calls on China and Russia to agree Afghanistan strategy

    Britain will on Wednesday call for China and Russia to agree a coordinated international approach to prevent Afghanistan becoming a haven for militants, according to a statement by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss at the United Nations. Foreign ministers from Britain, China, Russia, the United States and France will meet with U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres during the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

  • Apple, Google raise new concerns by yanking Russian app

    Big Tech companies that operate around the globe have long promised to obey local laws and to protect civil rights while doing business. The app in question, called Smart Voting, was a tool for organizing opposition to Russia President Vladimir Putin ahead of elections held over the weekend. The ban levied last week by a pair of the world's richest and most powerful companies galled supporters of free elections and free expression.

  • Biden doubling vaccine purchase, calls for more global shots

    President Joe Biden is set to announce that the United States is doubling its purchase of Pfizer's COVID-19 shots to share with the world to 1 billion doses as he embraces the goal of vaccinating 70% of the global population within the next year. The stepped-up U.S. commitment is to be the cornerstone of the global vaccination summit Biden is convening virtually Wednesday on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, where he plans to push well-off nations to do more to get the coronavirus under control. The U.S. purchase, according to two senior Biden administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview Biden’s remarks, will bring the total U.S. vaccination commitment to more than 1.1 billion doses through 2022.

  • Aide to Ukraine's president survives assassination attempt

    A volley of automatic gunfire hit a car carrying a senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday, an incident a senior official called an assassination attempt and Zelenskiy said may have been a message intended for him. The aide, Serhiy Shefir, survived unscathed but police said his driver had been wounded after more than 10 bullets hit the car near the village of Lesnyky, just outside the capital Kyiv. Zelenskiy, who is in New York for the U.N. General Assembly, said he did not know for now who was responsible for the attack, which shocked the country's political elite.

  • Escapees captured, Israel opens crossing near prison break

    Israel on Wednesday reopened a crossing with the occupied West Bank for the first time since six prisoners tunneled out of a nearby Israeli prison, a rare escape that triggered a massive search before they were all recaptured. The Israeli military body that oversees civilian affairs in the West Bank said the Jalameh crossing into the northern West Bank would be open for the first time since Sept. 6, when the prisoners escaped. Six prisoners — five of them accused of deadly attacks against Israelis — tunneled out of Gilboa prison in northern Israel through a shaft in the floor of their bathroom in the biggest jailbreak of its kind in decades.

  • The Latest: WHO reports global decline in new COVID-19 cases

    The number of new COVID-19 cases continued to fall last week, with 3.6 million new cases reported globally, down from 4 million new infections the previous week, the World Health Organization said. Last week’s drop marked the first substantial decline for more than two months, with falling COVID-19 cases in every world region. In its latest update on the pandemic released on Tuesday, WHO said there were major decreases in cases in two regions: a 22% fall in the Middle East and a 16% drop in Southeast Asia.

  • MSNBC Hosts Crack Up Over Error Found On First Page Of Trump Lawsuit

    Trump is suing his niece Mary Trump, The New York Times and three of its reporters.

  • Bob Woodward Warns Donald Trump Wants To Be President Again For 1 Worrying Reason

    It's "not an agenda," the Watergate journalist told MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

  • MyPillow Guy Mocked For A New Trump Prediction... And It's A Real Turkey

    Twitter users pluck the feathers out of Mike Lindell over his latest wild claim.

  • The lawyer for Eric Trump in a civil fraud investigation against the Trump Organisation quit the case, court records show

    Marc Mukasey, who successfully defended the former Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher in court, stopped representing Donald Trump's youngest son.

  • Manila mayor, ex-scavenger and actor, to seek presidency

    The popular mayor of the Philippine capital said Wednesday he will run for president in next year’s elections, the latest aspirant in what is expected to be a crowded race to succeed the controversial Rodrigo Duterte. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, a child scavenger before becoming an actor then entering politics, told The Associated Press ahead of his public announcement that he would fight still-raging coronavirus outbreaks and long-entrenched poverty and promote democracy if he triumphs in the May 9 elections. With him was his vice presidential running mate, Willie Ong, a cardiologist who provides medical advice to ordinary Filipinos on a Facebook account with more than 16 million followers.

  • Trump’s ‘Times’ Lawsuit: Niece Exploited By Reporters’ ‘Spite, Malice and Vindictiveness’

    The former president is suing Mary Trump and the three Times reporters he claims recruited her into a clandestine plot to “rewrite the history of the President of the United States”

  • Psaki Dismisses Gayle King’s Question About ‘Very Bad Behavior’ By U.S.

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday dismissed CBS anchor Gayle King’s accusation that the U.S. had displayed “very bad behavior” internationally recently, saying that the administration doesn’t see it that way.

  • Australian Reporter ‘Startled’ by Biden Press Team’s Aggressive Aversion to Questions

    Kethevane Gorjestani, reported that she "was asked by a very startled Australian reporter whether WH wranglers were always so strict about ushering the pool out without questions."

  • Democrats Strip Funds for Israel From Bill to Raise Debt Ceiling

    (Bloomberg) -- Democratic leaders stripped funding for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system from a bill to keep the government funded and raise the debt ceiling because because of objections from some of the party’s progressives.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-

  • The 1887 law that could end American democracy

    The 1887 law that could end American democracy

  • Xi may be moving China to economic system 'that doesn't exist anywhere in the world'

    Xi may be moving China to economic system 'that doesn't exist anywhere in the world'

  • Tucker Carlson baselessly claims the US military is purging 'sincere Christians' and 'men with high testosterone levels' by requiring vaccines

    While Carlson depicted the vaccine mandate as new and a drastic overreach, it's actually the 18th vaccine mandated by the Department of Defense.

  • To protect the supreme court’s legitimacy, a conservative justice should step down

    If presidents do not get to replace justices in an election year, then Coney Barrett’s confirmation is illegitimate; if presidents do, then Gorsuch’s is illegitimate. You can’t have it both ways ‘In separate remarks this month, Amy Coney Barrett and Clarence Thomas both sought to assure the public that, in Coney Barret’s words, “this court is not comprised of a bunch of partisan hacks”.’ Photograph: Reuters In Planned Parenthood v Casey, a landmark decision from 1992, the US supreme court memora

  • ‘The View': Carly Fiorina Says ‘Dirty Little Secret’ Is ‘Neither Side’ of Abortion Debate Want Issue Resolved

    "It is a great issue to bring voters out, to get people outraged, to raise money. They don't want it resolved," the former presidential candidate says