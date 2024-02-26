Shots fired in alleged road rage incident outside of Amalie Arena: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police said several rounds of shots were fired following a physical altercation outside of Amalie Arena in Tampa on Sunday evening.

Just before 6:30 p.m., Tampa police responded to the intersection of Morgan Street and Channelside Drive after they received reports of shots being fired following a road rage incident.

Investigators determined that the two parties got into a physical altercation that escalated when a suspect fired multiple shots at a vehicle and fled the scene.

According to TPD, there is only one known victim who drove themselves to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.







The suspect was later located and arrested.

No additional details were released.

