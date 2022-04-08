Shots fired at American Dream mall, 1 person wounded

One person was shot and wounded Thursday evening at the massive American Dream mall, according to police.

Cops said the shots were fired inside the East Rutherford, N.J., mall and sent shoppers scampering for cover, WABC reported.

No arrests were immediately announced. Police said there was a single shooter who fled quickly after opening fire.

Multiple social media videos depicted a chaotic scene at the mall as it went into lockdown.

“The shooting incident at the American Dream has been determined to not be an active shooter,” New Jersey State Police tweeted Thursday night. “The mall is secure & troopers are in the process of safely removing patrons.”

Both state police and Gov. Phil Murphy advised people to avoid the area.