Shots fired after apparent dispute, leaving man dead near Fresno apartment complex

A man was shot and killed late Sunday afternoon next to a Fresno apartment complex, with witnesses saying they heard up to six shots being fired.

The man was not identified by Fresno police, other than that he was in his early 40s. Formal identification typically is made within a few days by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office, after family members are notified.

Witnesses heard yelling before the gunshots rang out at 4 p.m. in the 5100 block of East Lane Avenue, near Sylmar Avenue.

The man was found lying in the street by nearby residents, police said. He was shot at least once in the upper body and pronounced dead at the scene.

No information was provided by police on any possible suspects.