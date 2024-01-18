Shots fired in the area of Sixth and Romig streets; no one injured

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Someone fired several gunshots in the area of Sixth and Romig streets about 8:35 p.m. Wednesday, Lafayette police said.

No one was injured, and it did not appear anything was hit by bullets, police said.

Officers found several shell casings, indicating that the shooter likely used a semiautomatic firearm.

Witnesses called police about the shots, which led officers to the 4200 block of Hillside Drive, according to police. Officers found a car they believe was used in the incident and obtained a warrant to seize the vehicle as part of the investigation.

As of Thursday morning, no one has been arrested, and the investigation continues, police said.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Lafayette police investigating shots fired at Sixth and Romig streets