‘Shots fired!’ Audio captures sound of gunfire between police, suspect at Lenexa hotel

Robert A. Cronkleton, Anna Spoerre
·2 min read

Officers responding to a disturbance call at a Lenexa hotel Tuesday morning exchanged gunfire with a suspect, killing him, according to audio of police radio traffic from Broadcastify.com.

Police responded shortly after 5 a.m. to the Extended Stay America hotel at 8015 Lenexa Drive in Lenexa after receiving multiple 911 calls from hotel guests.

“RP (reporting party) is the front desk clerk. Can hear male screaming at a female,” the dispatcher told responding officers, according to the audio from Broadcastify.com. “A female can be heard screaming in pain. The RP believes she heard him smack her at least once.”

Responding officers were told to stop by the front desk to get a key to the room. Shortly after advising that no one was coming to the door, an officer can be heard saying, “Shots Fired,” followed by the sound of several gunshots.

An ambulance was ordered and an “assist the officer” call went out with officers from surround police departments in Johnson County responding to the shooting. At one point there was confusion whether an officer had been injured, according to the Broadcastify.com audio.

“No officer injuries at this time,” it was later clarified. “The suspect appears to be 10-40,” which is the code for deceased.

At the time of the shooting, police were attempting to contact the people involved in the disturbance and encountered the male suspect with a gun, said Master Police Officer Danny Chavez, a spokesman for Lenexa police.

Shots were exchanged by both the suspect and two Lenexa police officers, he said. The male suspect was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

Police believe the suspect was in one of the rooms but it was not known if he was a registered hotel guest.

The officers, who were not injured in the shooting, will be on leave pending an investigation headed by the Johnson County officer involved shooting investigative team, Chavez said.

