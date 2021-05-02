Shots fired in Beckley

Jessica Farrish, The Register-Herald, Beckley, W.Va.

May 2—Beckley Police Department officers are investigating reports of shots fired at Willbrian Apartments around midnight on Wednesday, BPD Lt. Dave Allard reported.

One person received minor injuries. No suspects had been identified and no arrests had been made Thursday, Allard said.

He asked anyone with information about the crime to call CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP or Beckley Police Department.

