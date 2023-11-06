Shots fired between motorists; Lake County Sheriff investigates

Nov. 6—Lake County Sheriff's detectives are continuing to look into an incident of shots fired between two motorists.

On Nov. 4, at 11:51 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Cherry Tree Lane in Painesville Township for a report of numerous gunshots being fired, according to a news release. They spoke to the alleged victim, a 33-year-old Painesville Township resident who reported that he was followed by a vehicle and believes that the person fired multiple rounds at his vehicle.

This gun fire occurred while he was traveling south on Chestnut Street, near Johnnycake Ridge Road in Concord Township, the release stated.

The victim fled to Cherry Tree Lane in Painesville Township with the other vehicle still pursuing him. The victim stated that he exited his vehicle with his own firearm and pointed it as the vehicle approached.

The victim claimed the suspect was holding a firearm up, so the victim fired two shots in the direction of the suspect vehicle in self-defense, the release stated. The suspect vehicle drove off.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau respond and the suspect was identified within hours. The detectives obtained search warrants for the suspect's home and vehicle.

Neither the suspect, victim nor anyone else was struck by gunfire, the release stated.

This case remains under investigation by the Detective Bureau.