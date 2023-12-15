Shots fired between vehicles leads to I-17 closure in north Phoenix

An exchange of gunfire between vehicles led to the temporary closure of Interstate 17 in north Phoenix on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The altercation began at a shopping area parking lot near the I-17 and Happy Valley Road underpass, Donna Rossi, a spokesperson with Phoenix police, said in a statement. That escalated to one vehicle chasing another to the Happy Valley Road underpass. It was there that shots were fired from one vehicle into the other before they fled the scene.

No one was injured in the shooting, Rossi said.

The shooting led to the I-17 northbound lanes at Pinnacle Peak to be temporarily closed about 2:56 p.m.

The Arizona Department of Transportation announced that the lanes had been reopened at 4 p.m.

Rossi said no suspects had yet been arrested.

