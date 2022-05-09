Shots fired at bus carrying elementary school students, Georgia police say

A woman accused of shooting at a school bus full of students as it drove through an Atlanta-area neighborhood has been arrested, according to Gwinnett County police.

The bus was on its way to Riverside Elementary School in Suwanee, Georgia when it was shot at early Monday, May 9, WSB-TV and the Gwinnett Daily Post reported.

The bus driver sustained minor injuries, according to WXIA, but none of the students on board were hurt.

No other injuries were reported, police said. Authorities have released few other details about the incident.

McClatchy News reached out to Gwinnett County Public Schools on May 9 and was awaiting a response.

Suwanee is about 30 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

This is a developing story and will be updated.