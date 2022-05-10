Shots fired call at Publix leads to man being detained in another’s shooting nearby, police say

DeKalb County police said they are investigating a shooting that injured a man.

Investigators said they were called out to the intersection of Lawrenceville Highway and Fellowship Road for a reported shooting around 9 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived on scene, they found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Shortly after that, police were called out to a shots fired call at the Publix in the 4500 block of Lawrenceville Highway, where they detained a man they said was involved in the shooting.

Investigators are interviewing that man and speaking with witnesses at both scenes. So far, no arrests have been made.

