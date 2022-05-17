Shots fired into Canton home, child injured

Canton Police

CANTON – Someone fired gunshots into a home in the 1500 block of Logan Avenue NW about 12:20 p.m. Monday, injuring a child.

The 11-year-old boy suffered a small cut to his finger, an injury that may have come from a ricocheting fragment, according to police.

Police spokesman Lt. Dennis Garren said the boy's mother was also in the home. She was not hurt.

Garren said police continued Tuesday to investigate the incident.

