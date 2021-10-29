Shots fired into car in Bristol, police say

Someone fired a gun into a car in Bristol Friday morning, police said.

Officers were called to 30 Chestnut St. in the West End at 6:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a parked car that appeared to have been struck by gunfire — but no victims. No gunshot victims showed up at the hospital, either, police said.

Police said at 9:30 a.m. that they didn’t know how many rounds had been fired.

The neighborhood has been cordoned off while officers investigate, and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information about the gunfire is asked to call police at 860-584-3011.

