Shots fired from car on busy street

Jun. 3—KERNERSVILLE — Gang members from outside Kernersville may be responsible for shots fired from one car at another vehicle along one of Kernersville's main roadways, police said.

Multiple shots were fired from one car in the 700 block of N.C. 66 south about 6 p.m. Thursday amid traffic, Lt. D.R. Crews of the Kernersville Police Department said. Several rounds hit the targeted vehicle, but no one was reported injured.

Crews said investigators believe the people in each car belonged to rival gang factions based outside Kernersville who happened to cross paths on N.C. 66.

Kernersville investigators didn't have a description of the suspect vehicle as of Friday afternoon.

Authorities ask that anyone with information call the Kernersville Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 336-996-3177.