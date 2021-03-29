Shots fired into car after encounter at Tarpon Springs McDonald’s

Dennis Joyce, Tampa Bay Times
TARPON SPRINGS — Two people sped out of a McDonald’s restaurant drive-thru Sunday night as a car chased after them firing gunshots, police said.

No one was injured in the incident at about 9:35 p.m. outside the McDonald’s at 40728 U.S. 19 N, Tarpon Springs police said in a news release.

The incident started as the victims pulled into the drive-thru and were cut off by a woman driving a white Volkswagen sport utility vehicle. The woman got out of the car, approached the victims, and said, “You don’t know my son,” according to the news release.

Soon afterward, another car believed to be a white Toyota Corolla approached the victims in their vehicle and a male in his late teens or early 20s leaned out of the driver’s side window, displaying a black semi-automatic handgun, according to the news release.

The victims pulled out onto U.S. 19 and tried to get away. Someone in the other car fired gunshots into the rear of their car as they fled.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Tarpon Springs Police Department Detective Unit at 727-938-2849.

