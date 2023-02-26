Shots fired from car injures man driving on I-20 in DeKalb County, police say

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting incident that left one man shot on Saturday morning.

Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to the area of the 2300 block of Gresham Road at 12:37 a.m.

Officers located a 29-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to police, the man was traveling westbound on Interstate 20 before Flat Shoals Road when he said an unknown person in a passing car, fired shots at his car.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact DeKalb Police.

