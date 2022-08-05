Shots fired at car leaving Pheasant Run Apartments on Lafayette's southside

Shots fired

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police are looking for the person or people who fired several shots at a car containing at least four people, including two juvenile teenagers, as it was leaving Pheasant Run Apartments about 1:20 a.m. Friday.

Police reported the people in the car were targeted in the 3100 block of Pheasant Run, which is a large apartment complex on Brady Lane west of Concord Road. Officers investigating the incident found multiple shell cases in the area, police said.

No one inside the car was struck by the shots, police said.

Police said the case is under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Lafayette police at 765-807-1200 or leave an anonymous message at the We Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463.

