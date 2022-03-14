Shots fired, cars crash as man is left wounded in apparent drive-by incident in Fresno

A man was rushed to the hospital after being hurt in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon in central Fresno.

Gunfire erupted about 4:30 p.m. in the area of McKinley and Normal avenues, with officers receiving a ShotSpotter alert of eight rounds fired, according to Fresno police Lt. Brian Pierce.

Officers arrived and found a crash scene in the middle of the roadway and a man having suffered a gunshot wound to his ankle. Two vehicles were involved in the collision, while the man who was shot appeared to have been walking in the area.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Details on how the crash occurred were not available. No one in the cars was believed to have been hurt.

Officers learned that the assailant had fled the scene, Pierce said. Police believed one of the vehicles in the collision may have been involved in the shooting but officers were still looking for any nearby surveillance video.

No suspect information was provided.