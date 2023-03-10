Shots fired at Cass County deputy during early morning chase Friday in Grandview

Two suspects are in police custody after a Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy was allegedly shot at during a chase through Grandview early Friday.

The 22-year-old woman and 25-year-old man were detained after fleeing a traffic stop by Grandview police around 3:30 a.m., according to a statement from Grandview Police. Police say they had attempted to stop the vehicle because it was believed to be associated with a theft in an Overland Park business.

A Cass County deputy began to chase the vehicle a short time later. As the chase neared the 14200 block of the East Access Road, an occupant of the vehicle began firing at the deputy, according to police.

The pursuit continued until the deputy was able to stop the suspect’s vehicle using a grappler device in the 13200 block of Byars Road. After the vehicle was stopped, both suspects ran from the vehicle and were soon captured.

Police say the man dropped a firearm as he fled from officers.

He was taken to the hospital and treated for a sprained ankle before being taken into police custody.

Grandview police believe the suspects possessed stolen items from several businesses across the Kansas City metro. Police have not released the names of the suspects, or more information on the alleged thefts.