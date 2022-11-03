Shots fired in catalytic converter theft

Nov. 3—SOUTH WINDSOR — Police say gunshots were fired Wednesday on Chapel Road in South Windsor in an attempted catalytic converter theft.

A business owner at 400 Chapel Road spotted a suspicious vehicle parked in his parking lot around 10 p.m. Wednesday with two thieves underneath a truck.

The thieves drove away in a dark, four-door, Mercedes-Benz sedan, the business owner said.

They followed the car into the road and was driving behind them when one of the thieves leaned out the rear passenger side window and started shooting, missing the driver and the vehicle.

The thieves continued to speed down Chapel Road toward Interstate 291.

The incident is still under investigation and police are asking that any information be reported to Officer Kyle Kolcharno at 8606442551.

Collin covers South Windsor and East Hartford for the Journal Inquirer.