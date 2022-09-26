Shots fired at Chicago police facility, officials say

CHICAGO — Shots were fired at a Chicago Police Department facility in Homan Square around midday Monday, officials said.

Police spokesman Tom Ahern wrote in a tweet that shots were fired at the facility, located at 1011 S. Homan Ave.

The shooting occurred on the fifth floor of the facility, shortly before noon, police sources said. At least one person is in custody according to those sources.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said paramedics transported one male gunshot victim in critical condition from the 1000 block of South Homan Avenue to Stroger Hospital and transported an officer, whose condition was stabilized, to Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Homan Square facility is home to many of CPD’s specialized police units, including those that are covert, that investigate an array of gang and drug crimes.

A few blocks down S. Homan Avenue were closed off with police tape as police officers redirected traffic around the facility. Almost two hours after the shooting, the surroundings seemed mostly undisturbed as police cars were stationed on surrounding streets.

