Shots fired by a Chicago police officer in Englewood, details scarce

A Chicago police officer drew and fired their weapon Sunday afternoon in Englewood, officials said, but it wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured.

Few details were known, other than the location of the shooting, which happened in the 6500 block of South Harvard Avenue. Chicago police did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it was responding to the shooting and it posted on social media that the office was looking for witnesses.

Tom Ahern, a police spokesman, also posted on Twitter shortly before noon. He said an officer fired their weapon, but did not say whether anyone was hit.

Police were expected to provide additional information during a news conference.

