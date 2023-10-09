Shots fired at Chickasha officers, short standoff ends in arrest

TechCrunch

Nearly two years after Waymo and Geely struck a deal to develop robotaxis for the U.S. market, we are seeing concrete progress in the collaboration. According to a job post posted on LinkedIn, Zeekr, the young electric car brand started by Chinese auto giant Geely, is hiring a logistics manager in the U.S. A spokesperson for Zeekr confirmed to TechCrunch that the candidate will work on "the Waymo project and among other things." Not long ago, Zeekr was also hiring a manager to oversee service operations and repair planning in the U.S.