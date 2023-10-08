Shots fired at Chickasha officers, short standoff ends in arrest

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A short standoff in Grady County that included shots being fired at officers ended in an arrest Saturday according to officials.

Grady County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Saturday their SWAT Team and the Chickasha Police Department found a barricaded suspect firing shots at officers while barricading in an apartment building.

The suspect inside, officials said was Travis Rose who had been shooting at Chickasha officers.

Officials said that they made sure the apartment complex was evacuated and that those who lived there were safe.

SWAT attempted to get Rose to surrender peacefully but he refused all commands given.

Eventually, tear gas was deployed into the apartment Rose was in but still he refused to leave it.

Rose was eventually arrested and booked into the Grady County Jail.

Images uploaded Sunday show bullet holes in windows and furniture broken all around the complex but no indication that anyone was shot or hurt.

