Shots fired into child's bedroom window in Dayton; teen in custody

Mar. 7—A 17-year-old was taken into custody Friday after shots were fired into a child's bedroom and a police chase ended with a crash involving three vehicles — including a Dayton police cruiser.

The teen suspect and a woman were both taken to the hospital for minor injuries and have been released, said Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall. The suspect was taken into custody on preliminary felonious assault, failure to comply and discharging a firearm into a habitation charges.

The incident started after a shooting into a residence was reported around 4:30 a.m. in the 300 block Pleasant Street. No one was shot, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A person at the residence called 911 and said people shot at the house after they refused to let them inside, according to dispatch records.

"They just came to the house and I asked them to leave and they just fired a gun toward the house," the caller said.

They also said there were bullet holes in a child's bedroom, but the child was not injured, according to dispatch records.

The caller added the woman previously lived at the residence, but hadn't been there in months.

"A short time later officers located the vehicle involved in this incident and attempted to conduct a traffic stop," Hall said. "The 17-year-old male driver of the vehicle did not comply and fled from officers initiating a vehicle pursuit."

The chase ended in the 400 block of South Smithville Road after the teen lost control of the vehicle and crashed, the lieutenant said. A police cruiser and bystander's car were also involved in the crash.

The suspect vehicle was trying to turn onto Darst Avenue when it hit a fence and then drove through a yard, according to a crash report filed by the Dayton Police Department. When the vehicle turned back onto the road it reportedly hit a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta that was stopped.

The police cruiser behind the suspect vehicle also went to turn onto Darst Avenue and hit the side of the suspect vehicle after it hit the Jetta, according to the crash report.

"Due to the nature of the incident, a call-out was made for detectives in the Violent Offenders Unit as well as the Traffic Services Unit," Hall said. "The initial investigation indicates that the juvenile suspect and victim are acquainted, and an argument had occurred between these individuals. This argument ultimately resulted in the suspect discharging a handgun into the home."

Evidence gathered during the investigation will be given to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office for consideration of formal charges.

We are working to learn more and will continue to update this story as information is available.