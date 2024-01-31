Shots fired into church in South San Francisco, no injuries

(KRON) — South San Francisco police are investigating reports of multiple shots fired into St. Augustine Catholic Church Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:25 p.m., officers responded to reports of the shooting at the church on the 3700 block of Callan Boulevard. Detectives said no one was injured. A male suspect was seen fleeing the area, according to police.

Sources told KRON4 that the pastor of the church, Father Ray, was out of town and not present at the time of the shooting. Mass has been cancelled at the church on Wednesday while police continue investigating, Ray said in a statement to parishioners.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact the South San Francisco Police Department at 650-877-8900 or anonymously at tips@ssf.net.

