Shots fired in Columbia and deputies are searching for who pulled the trigger

An investigation is underway Sunday after an early-morning shooting in Columbia, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 4 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of Rice Meadow Way, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s close to a Publix supermarket and the intersection of Hard Scrabble Road and Summit Parkway.

When deputies arrived at the scene, two vehicles drove away, according to the release.

No injuries were reported.

During a search deputies found shell casings in the parking lot of a business, the sheriff’s department said. Deputies are working with the business to prevent any further incidents, according to the release.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or anyone else involved. Information about a motive for the shooting was not available.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which is continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 803-576-3000, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.