Shots fired in Dave & Buster’s parking lot in Homestead

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Dave & Buster’s parking lot in Homestead.

According to Allegheny County police, emergency crews were called to the parking lot on E Waterfront Drive at around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night.

Officials said responding units found several shell casings on the ground but no victims.

According to officials, several cars fled the scene.

Allegheny County police are investigating.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

