Shots fired at Dearborn police officer working undercover in Detroit

Gunfire erupted near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Roosevelt in Detroit Monday morning as an undercover Dearborn police officer conducted surveillance.

The Michigan State Police Homicide Task Force and the department's Special Investigation Section detectives are investigating the shooting, which took place about 7:35 a.m., when the undercover Dearborn officer was approached by a man with a rifle.

"The suspect shot into the unmarked police vehicle and ran," the Michigan State Police said on Twitter.

"The officer was able to leave the scene and was not hurt. Currently, detectives have two suspects in custody and are in the process of interviewing them. Pends further investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available."

It's unclear how many shots were fired or the motive for the shooting, Michigan State Police Lt. Michael A. Shaw told the Free Press Monday. No one was injured.

"Right now, they're still continuing to search for evidence," Shaw said.

