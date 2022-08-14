Shots fired at deputies ends in man killing himself at Fresno County foothills property

A Squaw Valley man shot at Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies before turning the gun on himself, the sheriff’s office announced Saturday evening.

The incident started just after 8:30 p.m. at a home along Partridge Lane between Pepperweed and Iris roads in Squaw Valley in the eastern Fresno County foothills.

Deputies responded to a report that a man, who was later identified as David Wilson, pointed a loaded rifle toward his elderly mother at the home and fired several rounds at her car, sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said.

As soon as deputies entered the driveway and got out of their marked vehicles, they heard gunshots ringing out and ran for cover.

Wilson fired shots at the deputies and about a dozen rounds struck their pickup trucks.

The deputies radioed for help but did not return any fire toward the suspect, Botti said.

More help arrived including a sheriff’s helicopter and airplane to try to monitor the suspect’s movements overhead and a SWAT team that surrounded the home.

With the use of technology, the responding units learned that Wilson was no longer inside the house, Botti said.

Wilson was eventually found about 6:30 a.m. in a remote part of the property, behind the house, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The sheriff’s office called the incident a suicide.

Deputies recovered an AR-15 rifle, SKS rifle with an extended magazine and two handguns. All of it belonged to Wilson, according to the sheriff’s office.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

In addition, Wilson’s mother managed to safely get out of the house when deputies arrived.

