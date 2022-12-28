Shots fired as Des Moines police killed armed 16-year-old audible on witness' video

The scene outside 400 E. McKinley Ave., on Dec. 26, where Des Moines police fatally shot a 16-year-old who they said raised a gun in their direction.

A video provided to the Des Moines Register shows the scene surrounding the shooting by Des Moines police of a 16-year-old boy.

Shot early Monday by witness Raymond Bertrand, the video starts with a view from an apartment window of police vehicles parked on the darkened, snow-covered street next to a neighboring apartment complex at 400 E. McKinley Ave., where a caller had reported that the armed boy, a relative, was involved in a domestic dispute.

The 1 minute, 13 second video runs for about 10 seconds before a gunshot, followed by a rapid volley of about eight more, is heard. Screaming is faintly audible before an officer bolts to one of the vehicles, then back to the apartment carrying what police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek confirmed was a medical kit. The video ends at that point.

Parizek said the officers at the scene had tried to negotiate a de-escalation with the boy, but fired when he start to raise his gun toward them.

Bertran said the time between officers' arrival and the shooting was about two minutes. Parizek would not say how long the negotiation went on, citing an ongoing Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation review ― a routine procedure after officer-involved shootings. The Iowa Attorney General's Office will rule based on the review whether the shooting was justified.

The boy's name and those of the officers have yet to be released, nor has the subject of the dispute in which the boy was involved. Officer body-cam video has been turned over to the DCI.

Parizek confirmed that all of the officers on the scene had received the department's mandated training in de-escalation tactics. The Des Moines City Council mandated the training for police officers beginning in October 2019, and enhanced it in June 2020.

The action came during what a police report, later obtained by the Des Moines Register, showed was a 120% increase from 2015 to 2019 in Des Moines officers' use of force.

Controversy surrounded the program after it was revealed that one of the officers on the five-member team leading it, Sgt. Michael Fong, had himself been sued for allegedly using excessive force, and later that another, Sean O'Neill, had been the subject of a racial profiling suit.

The suit against Fong alleged he and another officer, who has since resigned, committed battery in 2013 when they pepper-sprayed and beat a northeast Iowa man in downtown Des Moines before dropping him on his face while he was handcuffed. The city settled the case for $800,000. It settled O'Neill's case for $25,000.

City Manager Scott Sanders at first defended the appointment of Fong to the team, citing the officer's "extensive training experience in military and law enforcement." But in June 2021, under pressure from community activists including those who had pushed for the de-escalation training, the City Council approved a contract to have Police Executive Research Forum, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that provides resources for law enforcement units across the country, perform the training instead.

Police came under sharp questioning again in October 2021, when an officer shot and critically wounded a woman armed with a knife on a downtown street. The shooting happened about a minute after the officer arrived. He said he tried to speak with her, but that she did not respond and was approaching him with the knife even after he took shelter behind a patrol car.

Responding to critics at the time, Parizek said, "If we've got the opportunity and it's an option for us to de-escalate and negotiate, we'll take that all day over an ending like this. But we understand those risks. It's a dangerous job. Sometimes, we're forced in positions where we have to do things like this."

After her release from the hospital a month following the shooting, the woman, Katherine Mehle, was charged with assault while displaying a deadly weapon and interference with official acts ― dangerous weapon. She pleaded guilty Sept. 7 and received a suspended seven-year sentence. District Judge Coleman McAllister placed her on probation for two years and ordered her to complete recommended substance abuse and mental health treatment.

That shooting was the last one involving Des Moines police before Monday's.

An annual Des Moines police use of force report shows that in the period since the de-escalation training began, police use of force has been essentially level. There were 309 incidents involving use of force in 2019, 282 in 2020 and 302 in 2021. The proportion of arrests in which force was used was 3.14% in 2019, 3.41% in 2020 and 3.81% in 2021.

There was just one use of firearms in each of those two years. The report says officers more often used Tasers, employing them 16 times in 2020 and 22 times in 2021.

