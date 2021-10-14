Shots fired after disagreement in Southeast Rochester

Brian Todd, Post-Bulletin, Rochester, Minn.
·1 min read

Oct. 14—Two men were not hurt when a gunman fired two shots at them late Wednesday night.

The men, ages 29 and 47, were outside in the area of 20th Avenue Southeast and 17th Street Southeast near the Eastridge Estates Apartments about a half hour before midnight. The victims had noticed a dark SUV of undetermined make or model driving around the area in what they described as a suspicious manner, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen of the Rochester Police Department.

When the vehicle stopped, the victims approached it to talk to the people inside. After a confrontation, a person got out of the SUV with a gun and shot at the two men, but missed, Moilanen said.

When officers arrived shortly after an 11:49 p.m. call, they interviewed the two victims and found a pair of shell casings on the ground, Moilanen said. The SUV had fled the scene.

Rochester police are investigating the incident, Moilanen said.

