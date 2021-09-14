Shots fired disrupts quiet community

Sep. 13—A Crossville man is charged with three felonies after a domestic situation erupted into the firing of gunshots and a brief stand-off with police, according to reports.

Jason Hoskins, 48, 118 Quail Hollow Ct., is charged with reckless endangerment, aggravated domestic assault and possession of a handgun while under the influence in an incident that occurred Sept. 7, according to a report filed by SPtl. Corey Kelsh.

Shortly after 3 p.m. last Tuesday, city police were notified of shots being fired at a residence off Tennessee Ave. in a neighborhood between the Cumberland County Playhouse and the golf course.

Officers could hear shots being fired as they arrived in the area and were met by a woman who told them her husband had gone back into their home after firing shots into her vehicle.

The report states that after repeated commands to exit the house, a man walked onto a back porch during which time Lt. Tony Davis was able to eventually convince the man to surrender.

Det. J.C. Hancock met officers and the suspect at the Justice Center where attempts to interview the suspect took place.

In her written statement, the victim said the two had gotten into an argument at which time the suspect grabbed a gun at which time she ran out the door. Bullets were then fired into a vehicle in the driveway.

Police were able to review video footage of the incident.

Hoskins was placed under $25,000 bond and will make an appearance in Cumberland County General Sessions Court at a later date.

