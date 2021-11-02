Shots fired downtown early Halloween morning

Nov. 2—MORGANTOWN — A Uniontown man was arrested early Sunday morning after shots were fired in downtown Morgantown.

Damarr Lewis, 18, of Uniontown, Pa., was taken into custody by Morgantown Police on the morning of Oct. 31.

According to Andrew Stacy, City of Morgantown communications director, the incident was believed to be related to an argument that occurred on Walnut Street just prior to the shot being fired.

A witness was able to take a picture of the male suspected of discharging the firearm, which assisted officers in finding Lewis, according to a criminal complaint. Officers located Lewis, who matched the description, walking on Spruce Street toward Walnut Street with a friend.

Officers also located one spent.40 caliber Smith and Wesson round in the road at the intersection of Walnut and Spruce streets. Stacy said no weapon was recovered.

According to the criminal complaint, Lewis was charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm. He was released on a $10, 000 personal recognizance bond. No injuries were reported in connection with the incident, said Stacy.