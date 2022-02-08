Shots fired in downtown Towson during Sunday ‘altercation’ lead to arrest of 23-year-old man

A 23-year-old man faces attempted second-degree murder and assault charges after police say he fired a handgun four times during a “physical altercation” in downtown Towson early Sunday morning.

Nicholas Taylor, 23, of Nottingham, is accused in charging documents of shooting one round at an unknown man outside of 512 York Road around 1:40 a.m., then firing two additional rounds close to Shealy Avenue, striking an occupied Porsche, and discharging a fourth before entering the Towson Square parking garage.

Baltimore County Police say no victims were injured by the gunfire and that an investigation is ongoing. Spokesman Trae Corbin declined to say whether police expected any additional arrests from the incident.

Lawrence Rosenberg, Taylor’s attorney, declined to comment Tuesday saying the case was still in its early stages. Taylor has not yet entered a plea. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 4.

The shooting is at least the third since the start of the year in downtown Towson. Two January incidents, both at an off-campus student apartment building, prompted Towson University to send some grant money to the Baltimore County Police Department for two additional overnight patrol shifts in the downtown area, which is popular with students.

Sunday’s shooting started about two blocks away, in front of Torrent Lounge and The Recher theater, which share the 512 York Road address.

Police say in charging documents that four officers were on a “high visibility” patrol in the entertainment district when they heard gunshots from the area of York Road and Shealy Avenue.

One officer got a description of the suspect and someone whose clothes matched the description was found in a vehicle attempting to exit a parking garage that had been blocked by responding patrol cars.

That person, Taylor, was not found with a firearm, police say. He is accused in charging documents of disposing of the firearm “in an unknown location prior to entering his vehicle and attempting to flee the location.”

One officer said he located Suboxone films in Taylor’s underwear. The 23-year-old faces drug charges of possession with intent to distribute.

Cellphone video obtained by police of the initial altercation shows a man wearing similar clothing pointing a handgun at an unknown man, according to the charging documents. It’s not clear when this cellphone video was obtained by police.