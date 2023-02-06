Shots fired in Durham County when fender bender leads to gunfire, sheriff’s office says

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of a white Audi after a road-rage incident escalated to gunfire.

Just after 7 p.m. Sunday, a blue Mustang and a white Audi A6 were involved in a minor crash near the intersection of U.S. 70 and Pleasant Drive in Durham, the Sheriff’s Office said.

After the crash, both drivers pulled into the Handee Hugo’s on Pleasant Drive. The drivers got out of their cars and began arguing. Soon the Audi driver pulled a rifle from his vehicle and fired multiple rounds at the Mustang as it left the scene.

No one was injured, but eight rifle shell casings were recovered from the parking lot., according to the Sheriff’s Office. .

Investigators have not yet made an arrest in this case and are looking for the Audi driver and his passenger.

The 4-door Audi is reported to have sustained damage to the driver’s side bumper.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 919-560-0900 or Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.