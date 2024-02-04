Shots fired during altercation in Kroger parking lot

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — The Olive Branch Police Department responded to the Kroger on Goodman Road after reports of shots fired in the parking lot Sunday.

According to reports, at 1:37 p.m., officers responded to 7427 Goodman Road, the Olive Branch Kroger parking lot, regarding gunfire.

Woman found dead on side of I-22 near Holly Springs

Police say a man and a juvenile were involved in an altercation. A relative of the juvenile arrived on the scene and tried to break it up.

Reports say the relative of the juvenile fired a gun during the altercation, but no one was injured.

The scene is now secure, according to OBPD.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.