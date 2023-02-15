Shots fired during attempted armed robbery in east Colorado Springs

Feb. 14—Police are looking for two suspects involved in an attempted armed robbery Monday night in the 400 block of North Chelton Road in east Colorado Springs, according to Colorado Springs police.

The Colorado Springs Police department received reports of a robbery involving two suspects at 7:34 p.m. Monday.

CSPD officers were able to locate two victims, who said the two suspects fired weapons at them. No serious injuries have been reported, and the suspects are still at large, the department said.

This investigation is active and ongoing. We will update this article once more information is received.

