Shots fired during attempted carjacking on NC State campus, police say

A man attempting to rob NC State students early Sunday morning fired multiple shots as they fled the scene, according to a campus safety alert.

The attempted robbery occurred just after 3:20 a.m. in the parking lot of the Avent Ferry Complex, University Police said in a WolfAlert.

Police said a man approached multiple students in a car and attempted to steal their vehicle at gunpoint.

When the students drove away, the man fired multiple shots at their car and then ran away, according to the alert.

No one was injured during the incident and no items were stolen, police said.

The man was last spotted running toward Greek Village and Varsity Drive, officials said.

Campus police encouraged people to walk in groups whenever possible, especially at night, avoid wearing headphones while walking alone and report any suspicious activity to 911 or 919-515-3000.

Officials said in the alert that individuals can also contact Safety Escort Services at 919-515-3000.

The News & Observer has reached out to NC State officials for more information about the incident.