Shots fired during attempted Hill District carjacking

Brian C. Rittmeyer, The Valley News-Dispatch, Tarentum, Pa.
·1 min read

Mar. 16—Pittsburgh police were looking for a man after an attempted carjacking in the Hill District Monday night.

Police said officers responded to a report of shots fired around 8:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Hollace Street.

Offices found shots had been fired during an attempted carjacking. The two victims inside the vehicle drove off and were found on Wylie Avenue.

A man who suffered cuts to his arm from broken glass refused medical attention, police said.

The shooter fled on foot, police said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .

