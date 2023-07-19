Shots fired during confrontation between two groups of people in O’Fallon parking lot

A confrontation between two groups of people in O’Fallon Tuesday night led to shots being fired and the shooter being detained, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

O’Fallon Police Capt. David Matevey said the incident in the Walmart parking lot at 1530 W. Highway 50 was reported to police around 10:25 p.m.

Matevey said that when officers arrived they learned there had been a confrontation between two groups of people known to each other. He did not have details on how many people were involved or where they were from.

“They had previous confrontations with each other,” Matevey said.

On Thursday night, he said, “they had another confrontation that turned physical. That confrontation was kind of winding down. One of the parties retrieved a firearm and fired several shots at the other parties involved,” Matevey said.

There is no information that says anybody was struck, Matevey said.

“The shooter remained at the scene and was taken into custody,” Matevey said.

The shooter, a male, has not been charged so his identity is not being released at this time, Matevey said.