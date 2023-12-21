Shots fired during fight near east Fort Worth high school, police say

Shots were fired near a Fort Worth high school Wednesday afternoon, police said.

An unknown suspect fired a gun during a fight near Eastern Hills High School, located at 5701 Shelton St., shortly after 2 p.m. The shooter then fled to a nearby apartment complex, according to police.

“No victim has been confirmed as being directly shot,” police said, and the incident is still under investigation.

In a letter to parents, Eastern Hills High School Principal Lewis Washington said the shooting was “an isolated incident,” Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV reported.

“Transparency to our community is important, that’s why we are communicating this incident to you,” Washington wrote, according to WFAA.

