Shots fired during fight outside Northlake Mall, CMPD says

Shots were fired during a fight Tuesday night outside Macy’s at Northlake Mall, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

No one was struck by bullets and no injuries were reported, police said.

“It sounded like firecrackers because the mall is a little bit aways away,” a witness told Channel 9. “It was like eight or nine shots.”

This is the second shooting at the mall in February.

No further information has been released.

Another shooting at Northlake Mall. This time in the parking lot outside of Macy's, according to CMPD. Police say an argument led to gunfire. Thankfully, no one was hit @wsoctv — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) March 1, 2023

