Shots fired during house party at Tempe Airbnb; police seek suspects

A house party at an Airbnb property in Tempe turned into a frenzy after gunshots were fired early Saturday morning, according to Tempe police.

Tempe police officers were dispatched to a residence on west Howe Street near west University Drive and south Hardy Drive around 3:30 a.m., for multiple reports of shots being fired in the area. Authorities said that upon arriving at the scene, officers saw people fleeing from what they learned was a party being held at an Airbnb rental property.

Police said that there were no injuries in the shooting.

Tempe police said that an investigation into the incident revealed that an undetermined number of people began firing weapons outside the home during the party. The cause was unknown, police said.

One partygoer was arrested for having outstanding arrest warrants and another was arrested for charges not related to the shooting, according to police. Police said that the shooting suspects are believed to still be outstanding.

Officials said that this was an isolated incident and did not believe it to be any threat to the public. Police said the incident remained an ongoing and active investigation.

